MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MOGU Trading Down 2.5 %

MOGU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. MOGU has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

