MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MOGU Trading Down 2.5 %
MOGU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. MOGU has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
About MOGU
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MOGU
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.