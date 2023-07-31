Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.