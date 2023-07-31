Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance

MVCT stock remained flat at GBX 47.40 ($0.61) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,857. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.00 and a beta of 0.13. Molten Ventures VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.62.

About Molten Ventures VCT

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

