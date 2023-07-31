Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
MVCT stock remained flat at GBX 47.40 ($0.61) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,857. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.00 and a beta of 0.13. Molten Ventures VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.62.
About Molten Ventures VCT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures VCT
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.