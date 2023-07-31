monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

monday.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 0.76. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

