Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 897.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

MS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. 3,380,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.