Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$16.24 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.97. The company has a market cap of C$632.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.30.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

