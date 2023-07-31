Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MMNNF remained flat at C$12.80 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Munters Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Featured Stories

