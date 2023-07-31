Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 47.3% in July

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Mustang Bio Stock Up 5.5 %

MBIO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 8,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at $5,696,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

