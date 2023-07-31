Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

