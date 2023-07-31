National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in National Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

