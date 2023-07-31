National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of National Grid

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.46) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.75) to GBX 1,275 ($16.35) in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.41) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 85,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.