National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92.
National Grid Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of National Grid
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 85,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
