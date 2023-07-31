NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.54 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 513,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetScout Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

