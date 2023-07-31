New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.16. 47,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,626. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.