New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 9.8% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.38% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. 128,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,255. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $552.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

