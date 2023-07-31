New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

