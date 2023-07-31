New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,502. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

