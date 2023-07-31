NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 377581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
