Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

