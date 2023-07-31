Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 27,359 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nucor Stock Up 1.9 %

NUE traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

