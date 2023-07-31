Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.03

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 46189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $800,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.