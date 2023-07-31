NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lifted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXPI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.98. 1,494,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

