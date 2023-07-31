O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 7,768 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 4.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,926. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

