Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £99,143.40 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 22,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £99,143.40 ($127,123.22).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
LON OCI opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.66. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.55) and a one year high of GBX 485 ($6.22). The company has a market capitalization of £789.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.36 and a beta of 0.71.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
