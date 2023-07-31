Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £99,143.40 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 22,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £99,143.40 ($127,123.22).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

LON OCI opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.66. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.55) and a one year high of GBX 485 ($6.22). The company has a market capitalization of £789.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

