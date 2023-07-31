Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 579,199 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 579,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 381,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 573,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,757. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

