Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.