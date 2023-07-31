Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $279.09 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $279.09 million and $9.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.10 or 0.06344625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0500907 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,516,615.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.