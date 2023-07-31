Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.25 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $86.09 million and $22.93 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,796,511 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.