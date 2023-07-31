OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yong Sin Shin bought 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 487,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 7,363 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $60,082.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin bought 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $55,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 63,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

