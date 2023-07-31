Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 16522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Stories

