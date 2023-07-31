Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 265,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,763. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.