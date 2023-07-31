Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,770,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,851,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 1,345,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

