PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,242. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after buying an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

