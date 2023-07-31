Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 857,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,837. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

