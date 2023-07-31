Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $237.58. 3,654,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $240.13. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $209.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

