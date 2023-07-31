Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. 2,107,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,758. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

