Patron Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

TMO traded down $15.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.84. 1,231,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

