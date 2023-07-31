Patron Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,536,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,669,625. The stock has a market cap of $850.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

