Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $549.48 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $549.48 million and $2.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006414 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.