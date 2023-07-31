Paycom Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.76. The stock had a trading volume of 417,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 214.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

