Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 190,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 175,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYOW remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,074. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

