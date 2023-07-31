PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $725,614. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

