Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $149.58. 9,067,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

