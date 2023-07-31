Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 316,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,083. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

