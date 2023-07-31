Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

QUAL traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $139.93. 896,964 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

