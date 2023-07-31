Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $7.11 on Monday, hitting $318.37. 22,042,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,096,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.72.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

