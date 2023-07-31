Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.02. 2,931,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

