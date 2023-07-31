Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $252.17. 1,251,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

