Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.55. 640,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,107. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

