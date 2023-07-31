Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,605. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.