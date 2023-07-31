Pensionfund Sabic Buys 21,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 230,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. 1,638,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.07.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

